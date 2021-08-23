London-based gym company eyes up Fife town centre site

A London based company wants to amalgamate several units in North Street, Glenrothes, and turn them into a new state of the art fitness centre.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to make the necessary changes.

The Gym Ltd originally planned to move into two united at the adjacent Henge Retail Park in 2020, but the company said COVID delays on getting a decision saw them occupied by Farmfoods.

Now it has turned its sights on several nearby units which have proved hard to fill.

The North Street retail park was created in 2003, but, in a report to planning officers, the company said it had “experienced significant vacancy since 2009.”It added: “The proposal aims to provide a new long term use within the vacant units within the site.”

The Gym Ltd proposes taking forward the fit out and occupation of the units to bring them back into active use.

The company said it aims to increase health and fitness activities to a wide demographic by providing a low cost and flexible gym membership option and 24-hour opening.

The Gym Ltd has over 180 outlets across the UK including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Hamilton.

On average 35% of its members have not been to a gym before.

The units are currently occupied by a take-away, and a charity shop.

They were previously home to Acorn Pet Centre which moved out in 2017.

The application will be considered in due course.

