Baird & Company, which has offices in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, is has been acquired by Boyd Legal which has branches across the country.

The deal brings Baird & Company partners into the firm, John McAndrew as consultant and Carolyn Bean as head of private client. The two local offices will be renamed Boyd Legal, and their main office will now be at Townsend Place in the Lang Toun, and New Law House in Glenrothes.

Baird & Company was part of the region’s legal scene for decades.

Angela Shaw, Legal Executive, Dawn Davidson Paralegal, Carolyn Bean Head of Private Client, John McAndrew Consultant, Madison Hortin Trainee Paralegal, Kelly Matthews Head of Commercial. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The company was founded in the 1960s by Donald Baird, a key pillar of the Fife community.

Its new owners said the acquisition was a positive move to future-proof the business and its legacy, expand its the team and enhance its portfolio of legal services “for generations to come.”

Diana Boyd, managing director said: “The essence of what we are about is ensuring that we are a large enough business to have a strong management team. This is increasingly necessary for firms to cope with the complexity of money laundering and all regulatory matters.

“Smaller practices are finding it difficult to cope with carrying out legal work and at the same time managing all the regulatory issues. Increasing consolidation within the legal market is something we are certainly going to see more of.

“We are promising a seamless transition with the acquisition and importantly, want to reassure clients that our excellent service will continue as usual.”