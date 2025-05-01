Look inside transformation of fourth floor at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scottish makers and artisans have been at the heart of the new look.
East Lothian-based French polisher Darren Cole worked alongside Ayrshire-based Thomas Johnstone Ltd to restore original furniture pieces, including the rosewood piano in the Road Hole Bar and the boardroom table.
Traditional Scottish elements have been given a fresh, contemporary twist, from tweeds woven by Johnstons of Elgin used across banquettes, dining chairs and cushions, to custom tartan carpets designed in honour of the late Herb Kohler Jr, whose passion for the Old Course Hotel’s legacy lives on. Johnstons of Elgin, holders of a Royal Warrant to His Majesty The King, bring centuries of craftsmanship to the project, while the carpets were created by family-run Ulster Carpets, the same company entrusted with crafting carpets for the King’s Coronation.
The Road Hole Restaurant and Road Hole Bar have both been thoughtfully renovated, offering luxury inspired by the coastal scenery of Fife. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking its namesake, the Old Course’s legendary 17th hole, and framing panoramic views of West Sands beach, the interiors now match the breathtaking surroundings, led by acclaimed design firm Richmond International.
Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at Old Course Hotel said: "We're not just renovating a space - we're creating living narratives that connect our guests to the soul of Scottish heritage while delivering truly indulgent good times.
“This renovation embodies our ethos of always evolving while remaining true to our roots. Our guests can savour both the landscape and cuisine that makes Scotland truly special and revel in the elevated, comfortable spaces that nod to our home in St Andrews, and give a true sense of place."
Each of the dining and drinking spaces on the fourth floor boasts its own distinct identity, with menus to match the new surroundings with an open kitchen adding a sense of theatre. Guests can watch as talented chefs transform the finest local produce into signature dishes such as St Andrews Bay lobster ravioli and a French-inspired Vacherin dessert, made with strawberries from nearby Blacketyside farm.
Mario Rodrigues, director of food and beverage, said: "We are very fortunate that our location on the coast of Fife puts us in the best spot to source some of the finest produce not just in Scotland, but the world."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.