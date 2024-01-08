Lottery funding boost for youth-led environmental project at Balbirnie Park
It overs the group’s plans until the end of June and means it can now reach more Glenrothes schools, groups and volunteers with its outdoor environment activities.
A spokesman said: “We have received monies from Greenspace Scotland and Fife Charities Trust too for much needed equipment and resources.
“We are over the moon with the success of the #balbirnienaturepioneersproject so far and we wish to thank all our youth, team supporters, primary schools and children, volunteers, partners ~ Fife Council and especially Rebecca Fife, Tree Officer of FCCT/ Climate Action Fife along with Zora and all at the Scottish Wildlife Trust Nextdoor Nature Pioneers Programme.
Open sessions take place every Saturday when everyone is welcome - for more details and to book a free ticket on eventbrite you can find the group on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/balbirnienaturepioneersproject
Initiatives include bulb and tree planting; conservation and rhododendron bashing to make room for new trees; litter picking and,
caring for and growing on baby trees.
A spokesman added: “We are looking for six corporate partners to help us build the project in it’s next stage. We are fundraising now for resources like a much needed van to transport our equipment and trees, to build a wooden teaching cabin and continue to fund our paid workers from July onwards.”