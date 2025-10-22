Luca Awards finalist

By Mehul Dave
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:43 BST
Mehul Dave has been nominated for the Luca Awards, the Oscars for Bookkeepers, in two categories (Bookkeeper in Industry and Influencer Bookkeeper of the year).

Mehul says: "I'm incredibly honoured and grateful" to share the news of the award finalist nominations in the Luca Awards, which are organised by The Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (IBC).

The award ceremony will take place on November 17 at The Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London.

Mehul adds: "To be recognised among so many talented and passionate individuals is truly humbling. These nominations mean more than just an award they represent the hard work, creativity, and dedication poured into my journey and every story I have had the privilege to tell.

"Being a finalist in two categories feels surreal, and I am deeply thankful to everyone who has supported, inspired, and believed in me along the way friends, collaborators, mentors, and the incredible community that keeps pushing me to grow.

"No matter the outcome, this moment is already a huge win, and I am so excited to celebrate this milestone."

