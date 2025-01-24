Luxury Fife hotel unveils new leadership programme after successful pilot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxury hotel in St Andrews is set to launch a growth leadership programme after the business owners received support from Business Gateway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rufflets St Andrews was originally built as a private home in 1924 for the widow of a Dundee merchant. The property went on to be transformed into one of Scotland’s first country house hotels in 1952, and has operated as a family-run business since then, with two of the current owners the grandsons of two of the original founders.

The hotel has gradually expanded from its original seven bedrooms to now include woodland suites – a luxury-take on traditional shepherd huts - suites and cottages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2025, Rufflets, in partnership with RESILIRĒ – Psychological Growth, will launch a three-day programme focused on sustainable high performance. The coaching is based on psychological research and aligned with the Inner Development Goals (IDG)—a framework designed to cultivate and practice science-based skills and qualities that help us to live purposeful, sustainable, and productive lives.

The leadership initiative goes ahead at Rufflets in St Andrews (Pic: Gianni Buonsante)

Business Gateway has been working with Rufflets for the last six months, with adviser, Alasdair Busby, offering strategic discussions about business development.

Adviser input was also used to develop a PR and marketing strategy to help promote the initiative.

Marco Truffelli, co-owner of Rufflets St Andrews, said: “We can’t thank Business Gateway enough for all of the support as we built this programme and worked towards our net zero goals. Alasdair has been such a fantastic support for the team, and we can’t wait to continue working with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited with our partnership with RESILIRĒ – Psychological Growth as a way of developing current and the next generation of leaders and helping them to be more psychologically resilient. Attendees will benefit from science and practice-based guidance and support to become a fitter leader and a sharper and more emotionally intelligent decision maker.

Mr Busby added: “It’s great to see a business that has been around for so long trying something new and adding a new string to its bow. RESILIRĒ - Psychological Growth is set to be a great asset.”

After a fully subscribed private event in November of last year, the first public event will run from March 5-7.