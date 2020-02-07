Main anchor store revealed for new Fife retail park

Amendments to plans for a new retail park in Cupar have been slammed by the local business association and an environmental group.

Permission was granted in late 2018 for London and Scottish Developments to turn the old Reekie garage, next to Tesco, into a retail park.

However, more than a year later, work is yet to start.

This week the developers announced that B&M would be the anchor tenant, 23,000 sq ft plus a garden centre, and that construction is due to commence this summer.

The developer has now put in amendments to plans.

The first asks for the retail park to be allowed to include Class 2 units, which are financial, professional or other services, such as lawyers, health centres and vets.

Business association ABCD chair Alison Strachan said the group welcomed more jobs and businesses to the town, but raised concerns about the types of businesses which could end up based at the retail park if the amendment gets the green light.

“We are concerned if smaller units at the retail park mean businesses which could be accommodated in vacant units in the town centre base themselves there,” she said.

“It would seem to make no sense to build new smaller units when there are properties available in town, and when filling those properties would help to keep the town centre vibrant and increase footfall for all.”

The second amendment seeks permission to build the retail park before it has to start work on a roundabout on South Road.

The plans which were given the green light in 2018 were done so with the condition that the developers construct a roundabout on the road, next to the site, prior to work starting on the retail park. Sustainable Cupar has raised numerous concerns about the roundabout, saying it does not consider the safety of pedestrians and school children.

Gordon Pay, chair, said: “The developers have failed to come up with an appropriate, safe, design for the location. They have literally had years to do this. Now they want to be able to proceed with the development without having done so.

“Sustainable Cupar considers it is time councillors got serious about applying what Fife Council’s policy actually already says, and stopped thinking prioritising the movement of motor vehicles over the safety of our children is a sustainable solution.”

A spokesperson for the developer said a number of parties were interested in securing sites.

They added: “SC Cupar Ltd will be enhancing the already approved cycle and pedestrian carriageways for the benefit of the local community, increasing the width from 2.5m to 3m including the provision of an additional zebra crossing to promote safety.”