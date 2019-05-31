Major investment into Fife marine terminal underway

A major investment programme, that will extend the life of the Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal at Aberdour, is under way.

A six-man team of specialists has started work on ExxonMobil’s 233-metre long jetty in what is the first phase of extensive multi-million pound improvements to the facility over the next four years.

This phase represents some 3000 manhours. using a cutting-edge temporary access structure, which will be suspended below the jetty and encloses the work area to ensure no environmental impact to the Firth of Forth below.

You may also be interested in:

Police closed Kirkcaldy road after car crashed into shop

Gym beats objections to open in Fife town

Kirkcaldy Town Centre: Signs of positive news

The Braefoot Bay terminal, which handles shipping of ethylene from the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) at Mossmorran to ports in mainland Europe, has been in operation since 1984.

Jacob McAlister, plant manager at FEP, told the Press: “The project at Braefoot Bay is integral to an extensive programme of maintenance and modernisation work at FEP.

“Adding many years to the operational life of the jetty is an exciting development.

“It will take our operations in to a new era and means we can continue to contribute to the local economy and employ local contractors and personnel.

“Work will focus on the refurbishment, repair and protection of the jetty’s steelwork coating and will use abrasive materials and a vapour blasting technique that are environmentally friendly.”

Earlier this month, emergency services had to seal off the terminal for several hours following a reported propane gas leak at the site.