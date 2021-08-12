Major new Fife housing development pledges focus on ‘community and wellbeing’

Stewart Milne Homes has submitted a detailed planning application for a new community in Crossford in the west of the Kingdom.

The housebuilder already has planning in principle for the site’s masterplan.

Now it has lodged the details of how it will create a “carefully designed community,” comprising 214 new homes within six hectares of green infrastructure.

The proposed development at Crossford, Fife

It will feature 161 family homes and 53 affordable homes which the developer describes as “elegant, spacious and functional.”

Pedestrian and cycle paths will connect the homes and there will be local play areas and an outdoor gym.

With wellbeing and biodiversity at the heart of the plans, the greenspace includes the Pitconochie Park along the western and southern edges of the development, linking to the existing woodland, swathes of wildflower grassland and areas of amenity grass and two village greens providing open space at the heart of the development.

Shelley Thomson, senior land and planning manager for Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We are committed to creating distinctive and desirable communities that become great places to live with special and unique features that reflect local characteristics and surroundings.

“As with any new development, there have been concerns from local residents.

“Our detailed planning application takes account of the issues raised and we have worked hard to create a well thought-out development which blends in with the existing landscape and has a focus on greenspace and wellbeing.”

The developer’s chief designer, Craig McKinlay, added: “Our plans are sympathetic to the topography of the site.

“They protect and enhance the existing woodland and minimise the number of roads cutting through the site. The pathways, which protect people from the roads, connect to a courtyard to the north of the site leading to the historic Pilgrim’s Way which connects North Queensferry to Dunfermline and will allow stunning views to the East towards Dunfermline Abbey.

“As we shape this environment, we’ll create a ‘safe route to school’ that will naturally lead people through fruit tree orchards and the village greens to Links Drive and Crossford Primary School to the west.”

