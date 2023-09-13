Major solar farm plan lodged with Fife Council after public consultations
The £50m project at Glenniston Farm, Lochgelly, is a joint venture between Scottish-based renewable energy developers, Locogen Ltd and Renewco Power Ltd. It also includes embedded battery storage. The planning application follows two public exhibitions taken in by over 100 people.
Stuart Hamilton at Locogen Ltd said: “We are delighted to confirm a planning application has been submitted which is currently awaiting validation in the coming weeks. Our proposal aims to deliver a renewable energy scheme that aligns with Scotland’s climate and energy goals, providing clean and abundant source of power while reducing carbon emissions and helping mitigate the impacts of climate change in Scotland.”
The proposed project will have a capacity of 39MW solar generation and an additional 10MW of embedded battery storage. If approved, it has the potential to generate an estimated 52.3GWh of green energy annually. This substantial output is roughly equivalent to the energy consumption of 18,000 average UK households, which equates to approximately 22,590 tonnes of annual CO2 savings.
In addition to a £50million total capital investment, the joint venture remains committed to establishing a community benefit fund set at £600/MW, equivalent to an annual contribution of £23,400, would be distributed to support local projects and improvements in the area.
It is anticipated Fife Council will validate the planning application in the coming weeks, allowing members of the public to review the project and share their feedback.