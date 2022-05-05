Nabeel Mussarat has concluded the purchase of Cluny Court at John Smith Business Park, and is planning a revamp of the premises to attract more tenants.

The 25,000-square foot office joins Mr Mussarat’s expanding portfolio - the first in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cluny Court in Kirkcaldy

He said: “I am used to developments in areas closer to home, so when I was presented the opportunity to branch further afield, I thought it would be an interesting learning experience.

“This particular complex has enough foot traffic to thrive under the correct development plans and will hopefully one day prove to be even more of a professional hub that secures Kirkcaldy’s place as a business settlement in the future.”