A massive wind farm off the Fife coast is now generating power into the national grid.

The operators of Neart na Gaoithe, say it marks a significant milestone in the project’s development, helping Scotland and the UK move towards achieving their net zero carbon emissions targets.

Neart na Gaoithe, located 15.5km off the Kingdom’s coast of Fife, is expected to be completed and fully commissioned by summer 2025. When complete, it will consist of 54 wind turbines generating up to 450 MW of clean, green electricity, enough to power around 375,000 homes. It will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “This is great for the project and is a positive step in achieving the country’s net zero targets. We have worked closely with the local communities and we thank them for their patience as we’ve progressed towards this milestone. This is the beginning of a new chapter in the life story of NnG as we work to completion.”

The Neart na Gaoithe wind farm off the Fife coast (Pic: Submitted)

NnG has already brought benefit to the business community, working with companies including Burntisland based Briggs Marine, Forth Ports and Muir Construction Ltd.In the Kingdom, it has also supported Anstruther Philharmonic Society.

News of generating the first power has also been welcomed.

Ryanne Burges, director of offshore and Ireland for EDF Renewables, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone for NnG and over the coming months we look forward to even more clean electricity being sent to the grid.

“NnG is a pivotal project in the EDF Renewables UK and Ireland portfolio as we accelerate towards a net zero future where clean energy powers our lives. It will continue to bring significant benefits to local communities across the east coast of Scotland through support for local projects and initiatives, the supply chain and through local jobs for local people.”

Paul Lennon, head of offshore wind and hydrogen at ESB added: “NnG is an important project for ESB and we welcome the much-anticipated export of first power from the project. We look forward to the wind farm becoming fully operational next year.”