Masterclasses and inspiring workshops at 15th annual Fife Business Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife Business Week is back for a 15th year of networking, masterclasses and inspiring workshops.

It runs from November 4-8 and brings together private and public sector organisations in a bid to promote opportunities, especially in the Kingdoms’ss key sectors such as, advanced manufacturing, food and drink, tourism, energy, fintech and construction.

This year’s programme of events will be linked around current key priorities in Fife’s economic strategy - supporting businesses to grow; investing in premises and infrastructure; adapting to agile business models; delivering skills, and training and fair employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight of the week remains the ‘Meet The Buyer’ event on Thursday, November 7, which always attracts large numbers. Full details at https://www.investfife.co.uk/fbw/

Fife Business Week is a key event in the diary for many companies (Pic: Submitted)

This year there will be new topics covered throughout the week includingh how to get ready for UK’s new flexible working legislation, allowing employers to prepare for the Employment Relations (Flexible Working Bill). a house builders forum, and hydrogen opportunities for Fife Businesses will also feature.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, Fife Council said: “This year, events will remain focused on current key topics that may be affecting Fife entrepreneurs, business start-ups and employers alike. Importantly too, events will highlight future business opportunities through supply chain and market developments. We will also continue to strive towards Community Wealth Building, fostering a culture of enterprise and innovation, whilst working towards Net Zero.”

She added, “This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to meet and learn while seeking out new openings and networks and there is something valuable for every type of organisation.”