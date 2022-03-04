McDonald’s opens doors to latest Fife restaurant, creating 120 jobs
The doors to an McDonald’s restaurant have opened in Fife.
The franchise launched its latest venture on Turnstone Road at Tesco Dulloch, after a significant investment from local franchisee Adam Buchanan-Smith.
The restaurant has opened for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, delivery services and Click & Serve.
Over 120 new full and part-time jobs will be created for the community, all hired locally.
Since acquiring his first restaurant in 1999, Adam now owns and operates three restaurants in Dunfermline and one in South Queensferry.
He said: “The new restaurant is incredibly exciting for us and we are delighted to be expanding our operation in the area.
“We look forward to discovering more brilliant local talent in Fife to join our team and welcoming our new and existing local customers to the restaurant.”
The new restaurant boasts all the latest innovations from McDonald’s.
Table service is available and self-service kiosks mean visitors can order at a speed that suits them.