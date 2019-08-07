Methil business shortlisted for award

Alex Little Funeral Directors of Methil has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s Funeral Planner of the Year Awards, run by one of the UK’s leading funeral plan providers, Golden Charter.

Taking place on Saturday, September 21, at the Royal Lancaster London, overlooking Hyde Park’s Italian Gardens, the annual event celebrates the achievements of independent funeral directors.

Speaking about their nomination Alex, Davina and Anne, said they were overwhelmed to have been nominated for such a prestigious award for doing the job that they love by serving the local community both at their time of need when a loved one dies and at the time of pre-need, helping and guiding families who wish pre-plan their funeral requirements.

Suzanne Grahame, Golden Charter’s chief executive, said: “Independent funeral directors’ dedication to the families they serve is inspiring, and these awards highlight that dedication across our UK-wide network of Independents.

“Being nominated shows the excellent service the team from Alex Little Funeral Directors has delivered to the local community, helping families through the funeral plan process and supporting them when they need it the most. We are all looking forward to a night celebrating that tireless work.”

The Funeral Planner of the Year Awards will mark the biggest annual gathering of independent funeral directors in the UK, who make up a majority of the funeral profession.