The Angus-born chef was forced to close the doors to the original HAAR restaurant in the town as he was unable to come to an agreement with the landlord on a new contract.

Dean is renowned for his sustainable approach and support of local produce and suppliers, and has been winning rave reviews for his restaurant, Dean Banks at the Pompadour, within the Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh.

The former Masterchef The Professionals star, was added to the Michelin Guides live release of 12 restaurants across the UK and Ireland - for his service at his Edinburgh restaurant.

Dean Banks outside The Pompadour in Edinburgh

Later that day, he was also awarded three rosettes by The AA - another supreme honour in the restaurant world.

Dean’s distilled Gin brand, Lunun Gin, was then recognised as Distilled Gin of the year by the Scottish Gin Awards.

Dean said: “What a day! The most incredible thing to find out about three prestigious honours in 24 hours.

“On top of that, I picked up the keys for Haar St Andrews’ new home at long last, so it really has been a superb day.

“Everyone knows how difficult things have been for every industry, not just the hospitality trade, so to be honoured at this time means even more.

“We know our customers love what we are doing but to have this kind of accolade confirming that is truly special.

“We want to be the absolute best.”

