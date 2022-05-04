Milestone moment for Scotland’s largest 'agri-hub' at River Forth port

The agri-hub, which opened in early 2020 at the Port of Rosyth in Fife, handles an extensive range of important agricultural products for Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries. It has now reached a milestone of handling one million tonnes of product for partner and agricultural specialist Cefetra.

The port, which is owned and operated by Edinburgh-headquartered Forth Ports, has been fully open and operational throughout the pandemic with the facility’s key workers handling these essential products.

Andy Lamb, deputy port manager, said: “Our agri-hub in Rosyth is a success story. Over the past two years, our team has handled one million tonnes of agri product for our partner Cefetra.

“We have shown resilience during a very challenging time for the port and our team has worked hard to ensure that the supplies reach the key farming and food market.”

Andrew Mackay, managing director at Cefetra, added: “We are extremely pleased with how the agri-hub is working and the cooperation we have had with Forth Ports in this enterprise. The facility helps us supply the Scottish market with key raw materials that the feed, food and drink industries require to be imported.

“In addition, we have worked for Scottish farmers, to develop new, interesting export markets for grains and oilseeds that we have loaded out from Rosyth. Reaching the landmark figure of one million tonnes of throughput in such a short period of time from the opening is a testament to all involved.”