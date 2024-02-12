Milnathort celebrant recognised at Confetti Wedding Awards 2024
Andrew D Scott added this latest trophy to his growing range of accolades.
The awards recognise and reward those in the Scottish wedding industry for their hard work and the extra miles they take for their customers.
Nominations are made by the public before a group of industry experts judge the winners.
Andrew’s win is testament to his knack of building relationships which quickly turn into friendships.
By really getting to know the couples he is marrying, Andrew is able to craft their stories into memorable ceremonies, making the ceremony all about the bridge and groom and being truly unique to them.
Speaking of his win, Andrew said: “What a surprise! I'm just so delighted to win Best Wedding Officiant in such a tough category full of incredible celebrants. It's such a fantastic industry to work in, and I love having the chance to make each and every ceremony truly special.
"No two are even remotely alike. I know I've done my job when I see my couples, their friends and family smile, laugh and cry - tears of joy, of course!"