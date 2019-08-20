Minister visits Leven Diageo plant to present awards

Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee visited Diageo’s Leven packaging plant in Fife last week to present the company’s top global manufacturing award to the team.

Mr McKee and local MSP Jenny Gilruth toured the plant and handed over two trophies to mark Leven being named Diageo’s top performing manufacturing site in the last financial year.

Each year Diageo celebrates the performance of its production business globally through the Excellence in Supply Chain Awards, with 154 sites in 26 countries – including packaging plants, distilleries, breweries, warehousing sites, cooperages and coppersmiths – competing for the top accolades.

In the financial year to the end of June 2019 Leven was named ‘Packaging Plant of the Year’ and ‘Site of the Year’ in recognition of performance across a range of measures including productivity and health & safety.

Presenting the award, Mr McKee said: “It was a pleasure to visit Leven, to meet the people and to present them with the award as Diageo’s leading global supply chain site.”