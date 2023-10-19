News you can trust since 1871
Mobile Post Office service to continue in Anstruther after permanent plan scrapped

Residents in Anstruther will continue to have access to a mobile Post Office after plans for a permanent location have been shelved.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST
A mobile Post Office will continue to visit the town three lunchtimes a week. (Pic: Post Office)
A mobile Post Office will continue to visit the town three lunchtimes a week. (Pic: Post Office)

The Post Office had planned to restore a permanent Post Office at A&A Stores in the town’s High Street East, however a spokesperson confirmed today this move would no longer be going ahead.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We received a considerable amount of feedback during our engagement period which raised local concerns on safety and the ease of access to Post Office services. As a result, we have further reviewed customer feedback and regrettably, in view of the strong concerns raised, Post Office Ltd has made the commercial decision not to progress.”

A temporary Mobile Post Office, which has been operating from the car park on Shore Street since August last year, will continue. The Postmaster for Kennoway will continue to operate this mobile service for the community on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 12.45pm to 1.45pm.

