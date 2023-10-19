Mobile Post Office service to continue in Anstruther after permanent plan scrapped

A mobile Post Office will continue to visit the town three lunchtimes a week. (Pic: Post Office)

The Post Office had planned to restore a permanent Post Office at A&A Stores in the town’s High Street East, however a spokesperson confirmed today this move would no longer be going ahead.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We received a considerable amount of feedback during our engagement period which raised local concerns on safety and the ease of access to Post Office services. As a result, we have further reviewed customer feedback and regrettably, in view of the strong concerns raised, Post Office Ltd has made the commercial decision not to progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad