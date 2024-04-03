More than 20,000 Fifers to get access to full fibre broadband in network expansion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following nine months of network build, for the first time, more than 7000 homes and businesses across rural communities west of Dunfermline are able to have a choice of networks and benefit from world-class digital connectivity. Locations benefitting from the rollout include Crossford, Cairneyhill, and Torryburn.
GoFibre has also announced that around 2500 homes and businesses in Newport-on-Tay and Tayport will finally be able to sign up for the Scottish independent broadband provider’s network - and, for those in the Falkland area, over 500 premises can access the network, with build continuing until autumn of this year, with an additional 500 premises added by then.
Lightning-fast and fit for the future, gigabit-capable broadband networks allow communities to upload and download data with none of the disruptions associated with ageing copper networks. More than 52 per cent of the UK can access gigabit connections - such as full fibre - but these are most common in urban areas.
GoFibre’s network expansion in Fife began in summer 2022, when construction got underway in Cardenden and Burntisland. Since then, the network has continued to grow across the region into Aberdour, Ballingry, Cupar, and Kinghorn. When this phase is completed more than 30,000 residents and businesses in total will be able to enjoy enhanced connectivity and network reliability across Fife.
Neil Conaghan, chief executive officer, said: “We’re dedicated to connecting as many premises as we can and continuing to support the area. Today’s milestone in our network build, sees even more homes and businesses being opened up to the benefits of our full fibre connection and there’s plenty more opportunity to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.