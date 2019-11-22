Morrisons Christmas meal deal for Kirkcaldy businesses

Morrisons in Kirkcaldy is opening its café to Christmas party groups – offering £7.50 a head 3-course meals.

The move is aimed at small businesses whose staff have endured ‘a rough year’ on account of the difficult economy.

The deal includes prawn cocktail starters, British turkey and all the trimmings and traditional Christmas pudding and custard.

Morrisons say the Christmas Meal Deal has been created in response to new research which shows that 70 per cent of UK workers expect cut backs to their work parties this Christmas because of tough trading conditions, and economic uncertainty in the country.

Tables for up to 20 can be booked at the The Esplanade store now from Monday, November 25 to Monday December 23.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafes at Morrisons commented: “Some small businesses have had a tough year so we have created the best Christmas meal for those on a budget.

“And as our cafés regularly host group meet-ups, we thought we’d extend the invite to local companies so they can save some Christmas costs.

“It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without breaking the bank.”

The 2-course for £6.50 or 3-course for £7.50, menu includes

Starters

Fresh Soup: Fresh soup served with a freshly baked bap.

Pate & Melba Toast: Brussels pâté served with balsamic onion chutney, salad and Melba toast.

Prawn Cocktail: Prawn cocktail served with salad and brown bread.

Mains:

Christmas Turkey Lunch: Turkey, roast potatoes, mash, carrots, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, pig in blanket, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Mushroom Wellington: Mushroom Wellington served with golden roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots and drizzled with gravy.

Salmon with hollandaise: Salmon fillet topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with baby potatoes and peas.