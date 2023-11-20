Two former apprentices from Fife Ethylene Plant are reaping the rewards of their hard work after being taken on as permanent members of staff at the Mossmorran plant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Sharp and Kyle Petersen, both 22, recently secured posts as instrument technicians at the ExxonMobil facility after completing their four-year Modern Apprenticeship run in partnership with Forth Valley College in Falkirk - and the pair say they are delighted that the work they put into their studies, coupled with learning on-site has paid off.

“When I found out that I was being offered a full-time job here I could not have been happier,” said Ben, who lives in Dunfermline with his girlfriend and their dog. “It showed me that the work I had done at college and on site had been worth it, and I now feel much more secure about my future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle, who currently lives in Grangemouth, added: “It was a huge relief when I got the news, and it really made me feel worthy to be taken on to the team.

Ben Sharp and Kyle Petersen, both 22, recently secured posts as instrument technicians (Pic: Submitted)

“It can be a bit daunting when you are doing something yourself for the first time, but you know you always have experienced people there to help you.”

The Modern Apprenticeship programme saw them spend a year full-time at college, learning the basic skills and principles for their roles. This was followed by two years of day release at college combined with working under experienced mentors at the Fife complex before a final year full-time on site.

“The apprenticeship was challenging at times, but I was desperate to prove myself and get hands-on at FEP and the team were great mentors who really showed me how things have to be done,” explained Ben, a former Woodmill High School pupil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their job is to maintain the process control equipment – repairing, replacing and upgrading it to ensure the safe day-to-day running of the plant.

Kyle Aldridge, maintenance manager at Fife Ethylene Plant, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben and Kyle formally to our team. They have worked hard during their apprenticeships to earn themselves jobs here.