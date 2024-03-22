Mossmorran: Fife Ethlyene Plant opens door to apprentices in four-year training programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ExxonMobil owned complex is appealing to local school leavers with a passion for science and mathematics to step up.

Its four-year training programme, in partnership with Forth Valley College, has openings in several areas to join a team of over 500 personnel working at the Fife plant. Benefits include, one-on-one training while the 133-acre site's dynamic environment provides many opportunities for hands-on learning alongside highly experienced professionals. To apply, or for more information, visit jobs.exxonmobil.com and search for ‘Fife’

The programme also opens the way to qualifications including a Modern Apprenticeship, SVQ Level 3, National Certificates, and Higher National Certificates in chosen disciplines.

Hannah Pirie is one of the apprentices at Fife Ethylene Plant (Pic: Submitted)

Hannah Pirie has been part of the course,. The 16-year old said: “My experience so far, both in the classroom and on-site, has been incredibly rewarding, giving me a great understanding of my future role as I move into the next phase of my apprenticeship.

“Being an apprentice allows me to apply learning to real-life situations, such as the control valve demonstration I led during ExxonMobil Fife's 'bring your child to work' day. It was a proud moment, hopefully inspiring other women and educating about some of the critical safety equipment we use on site.”