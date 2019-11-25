Mossmorran pledge on flaring over Christmas

The operators of Mossmorran have publicly promised to avoid flaring during the Christmas holidays.

The Fife Ethelyne Plant has been shut down since August following explosions at two of its boilers.

It originally envisaged de-activating for a few weeks, but this was extended until towards the end of 2109 to complete a major “repair and replace” programme of work.

In a briefing to the community, the plant’s managers said they were now updating their schedules to relaunch the plant.

Jacob McAllister, manager, said: “Our planning has always included a commitment that we will avoid flaring during the Christmas period of 24-26 December.

“It is currently projected that the main phase of re-start will commence after that.”

The operators said they were working with regulators on their plan to re-start the plant.