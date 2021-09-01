Mossmorran: Public to have their say on future monitoring at plant

Four events have been arranged in conjunction with Fife Council and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

They aim to explain SEPA’s role and that of other public bodies in the regulation of the Mossmorran complex; explain how air quality, noise and vibration are assessed; share information on what it currently monitors; and hear concerns about air quality and the impacts of noise and vibration.

Specialist SEPA officers will explain the monitoring and data analysis carried out.

Mossmorran (Pic: Neil Hanna Photography)

Ian Buchanan, chief officer for compliance and beyond at SEPA said: “We’re clear that compliance is non-negotiable and know the impact flaring can have on communities.

“We’re pleased too that in line with our regulatory requirements, a series of key investments and improvements are being made at site which will have a positive impact.

“A key area of current focus is the future monitoring of Mossmorran, where we know there is significant community interest.

“Rather than design this in isolation, we’re keen to hear directly from local residents, to allow them to find out more and have their say on a future monitoring network and how we can best publish, present and help explain what we find.”

The events are on Tuesday, September 14 (2:00-4:30); Thursday 16 (6:30-9:00); Tuesday 21 (6:30-9:00) and Wednesday 22 (2:00-4:30)

Registration is open now for the online events at sepa.org.uk/Mossmorran

