MP calls for ScotRail meeting after Levenmouth Link cancellations

By Claudia Malallah
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:50 BST
Wendy Chamberlain, Lib-Dem MP for North East Fife, has written to ScotRail to secure a meeting following Levenmouth Rail Link cancellations.

Levenmouth Rail Link opened just over a month ago and has been widely celebrated in the community as a way of encouraging tourism and rejuvenating Leven. Since the opening, there have been several cancellations and the line is operating on a reduced service.

ScotRail has blamed a lack of available drivers for the reduced service, however Chamberlain is keen to find out more information and see what can be done.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Eugene Clarke, who worked closely with the community campaign group, said:“The failure to deliver even a reduced service from Levenmouth will not encourage the benefits our community is anticipating.

Wendy Chamberlain MP has written to ScotRail to secure a meeting following Levenmouth Rail Link cancellationsWendy Chamberlain MP has written to ScotRail to secure a meeting following Levenmouth Rail Link cancellations
“This line needs priority in staffing to maintain the positive response we had at the launch of the service.”

Wendy Chamberlain commented:“I hope that I will be able to meet with ScotRail soon to see what can be done about these reduced services.

“The SNP has taken credit for settling other pay disputes, yet nothing is being done to tackle pay-related staff shortages at ScotRail. It is clear ScotRail must return to being publicly owned.

“It is really disappointing that after months of community effort, the economic benefit of the Rail Link won’t be felt by local residents if people aren’t actually able to get to Leven due to cancellations.”

