MP praises thriving flour mill after visit to Kirkcaldy business

Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward has visited the historic Carr’s Flour Mill in the town - one of only two remaining in Scotland.

The business, based at the harbour, plays an essential role in the production of everything from fresh local bread to iconic Scottish shortbread, and is a key contributor to the nation's food supply chain.

Ms Ward said: “Carr’s Flour Mill is not just a local landmark but a vital part of Scotland’s food heritage and future. It’s so important to see this Kirkcaldy institution continue to thrive—supporting almost 100 good local jobs, embracing innovation, and nourishing communities across the country. What’s more, the mill is vital to the UK’s food security.”

Founded in 1826, Carr’s Flour Mill remains a proud example of Fife’s industry adapting to the needs of the modern era, while keeping its roots firmly planted in tradition and community.

Melanie Ward MP on her visit to Carr's Flour Mill in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Neil Fyfe, managing director said: “We were very proud to host our local Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward along with our chairman Martin George to our mill. It was great to share how investment in our people and assets are keeping us at the forefront of our industry, while we also play an important part in the local economy.”