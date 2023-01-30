Marks And Spencer has lodged a planning application for annual permission from Fife Council to add the two containers to the front of its store at The Henge in North Street, Glenrothes.

The 6m containers are needed to cater for the busy festive period and would be used for a period of four weeks - two weeks before Christmas and two weeks after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a supporting statement, M&S said: “The containers are required to meet the significant increase demand in food sales both in-store and through customer orders.

M&S foodhall in Glenrothes (Pic: George McLuskie)