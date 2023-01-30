News you can trust since 1871
M&S set to add extra fridges to Glenrothes store for Christmas rush

Extra refrigerators could be added to a major Fife town centre store to help with its Christmas trade.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:40am

Marks And Spencer has lodged a planning application for annual permission from Fife Council to add the two containers to the front of its store at The Henge in North Street, Glenrothes.

The 6m containers are needed to cater for the busy festive period and would be used for a period of four weeks - two weeks before Christmas and two weeks after.

In a supporting statement, M&S said: “The containers are required to meet the significant increase demand in food sales both in-store and through customer orders.

M&S foodhall in Glenrothes (Pic: George McLuskie)
“The demand for food goods over the Christmas period is significantly higher than at other times of the year, placing increased pressure on the store to meet customer orders and to have fully stocked shelves throughout the day. This seasonal demand creates a pressing need for additional temporary storage.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.

