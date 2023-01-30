M&S set to add extra fridges to Glenrothes store for Christmas rush
Extra refrigerators could be added to a major Fife town centre store to help with its Christmas trade.
Marks And Spencer has lodged a planning application for annual permission from Fife Council to add the two containers to the front of its store at The Henge in North Street, Glenrothes.
The 6m containers are needed to cater for the busy festive period and would be used for a period of four weeks - two weeks before Christmas and two weeks after.
In a supporting statement, M&S said: “The containers are required to meet the significant increase demand in food sales both in-store and through customer orders.
“The demand for food goods over the Christmas period is significantly higher than at other times of the year, placing increased pressure on the store to meet customer orders and to have fully stocked shelves throughout the day. This seasonal demand creates a pressing need for additional temporary storage.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.