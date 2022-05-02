MSP in fresh call to secure Fife town’s Post Office three months after it closed

The branch in Burntisland ceased operating in January after the leaseholder’s contract ended - but an alternative has yet to be put in place.

Now, Claire Baker MSP for Mid Fife and Scotland, has urged the Post Office to let locals know what is happening.

The Labour politician met with the company at the start of the years and said she was told there were be recruitment for find someone to run the Post Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Office on the High Street in Burntisland

She said: “I was assured that the value of the Burntisland office was recognised and that work would take place to find a new agent as quickly as possible.

“Three months on it is not clear whether any progress has been made.”

Ms Baker said the Post Office was a key part of the town’s facilities.

She added: “Burntisland high street has a number of great shops and serves the community well but the Post Office was a key part of its offer and needs to be reinstated.

“We have lost far too many local post offices from our smaller towns in recent years, which alongside the closure of bank branches has left many people without key services in their community.

“I have contacted the Post Office seeking an update on its work to find a new agent for Burntisland Post Office.