Muir Homes celebrates Gold Award for Customer Satisfaction

Muir Homes, a housebuilder based in Fife, has been honoured with the Gold Award for Customer Satisfaction by In-house Research, following exceptional feedback from its homebuyers in 2024.

This independent award highlights Muir Homes’ dedication to constructing high-quality homes and providing outstanding customer service. Notably, the company achieved a perfect 100% score for “Recommend a Friend,” showcasing its commitment to surpassing customer expectations throughout the homebuying journey.

The Gold Award is presented based on verified feedback from customers who completed their home purchase in 2024, marking a significant achievement for companies that reach the highest levels of satisfaction.

With over 50 years of experience building thriving communities across Scotland, Muir Homes remains focused on quality, innovation, and affordability. The company currently has developments in Laurencekirk, Stanley, Auchterarder, Pathhead, and Perthshire, with plans to expand into Kilmarnock and Dalgety Bay later this year.

Ash Sheikh, Sales and Marketing Director at Muir Homes, said:“As an independent housebuilder, we have always prided ourselves on delivering a first-rate service tailored to each buyer’s needs. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts recognised with an outstanding 100% of buyers saying they would recommend us to their friends. As a family business, that kind of endorsement means everything to us.

“We have exciting plans to launch new developments in the highly anticipated Dalgety Bay, Auchterarder, and Kilmarnock this year, bringing more high-quality homes and local employment opportunities to communities across Scotland.”

Tom Weston, Chief Executive at In-house Research Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to honor Muir Homes for their outstanding commitment to customer service. These awards acknowledge the dedication and customer-first approach of the entire Muir Homes team, which provides personalised service to each buyer and sets a gold standard for excellence in the new homes market.”

Muir Homes is part of Muir Group, a family-run business established in 1973 that has been shaping Scotland’s built environment for over five decades. The Group includes Muir Construction, Muir Homes, Muir Timber Systems, Muir Property Development, JW Muir Property Investments, and Deer Park Golf & Country Club.