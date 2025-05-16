Muir Timber Systems completes work at Leuchars social housing site

Muir Timber Systems has completed the supply of timber kits for 49 new social homes in Leuchars. The project marked the continuation of a longstanding relationship with Campion Homes who is the lead contractor for the Kingdom Housing Association development.

The homes in Leuchars are highly energy efficient and utilise net zero emission heating systems. The timber kits use sustainable materials and are cut and manufactured using power from the solar array on the roof of the Muir Timber Systems factory.

Muir has supplied the timber frame kit including cassettes and roof trusses for the development which comprises a mix of semi-detached homes, semi-detached amenity bungalows, cottage flats and a detached wheelchair-accessible bungalow.

Part of the family run Muir Group, Muir Timber Systems was initially set up in 1975 to supply its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes, but now delivers timber solutions for a variety of contractors and house builders across Scotland from its factory in Inverkeithing.

Gary Gray, General Manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: “At Muir Timber Systems we try to make it as easy as possible for our clients to create homes and communities that improve peoples’ lives and will stand the test of time.

“We have a long standing relationship with Campion Homes, supporting them in delivering high quality social housing for their clients throughout East Central Scotland.

“Having recently visited the development, I am proud of the work our teams have done in building this new community. I look forward to seeing the finished product in due course and seeing families enjoying their new homes.”