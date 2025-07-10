A Glenrothes man has been recognised for quality of his work with a coveted national award.

Peter Lawrie is the site manager at Bellway’s Earl’s Way development in Glenrothes, and he has secured a quality award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual ‘Pride In The Job’ competition.

He was among only 450 winners selected from a pool of more than 8000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing him among an elite group within the industry.

This is the third quality award that Peter has won during his five-year career as a Bellway site manager. Last year he represented Scotland at the UK Supreme final narrowly missing out in the ‘larger builder’ category for his work at Earl’s Way.

Peter said: “It’s a great feeling to be recognised once again by my peers. Despite making it to the UK final previously, I’m never complacent. It’s also a tribute to the site team who all contribute daily to make this happen.”

The awards involve a rigorous process including spot checks on the day-to-day running of a site. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas which are consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Peter and the other winners will go forward to the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and regional awards, which will be announced this autumn.

John Dierikx, construction director for Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland East), said: “As you can see from the number of sites that are judged nationally, winning this award is no mean feat. The NHBC Quality Award is recognition of a job very well done and is universally respected throughout the construction industry as a mark of distinction.

“Peter and his site team should be incredibly proud of this achievement. It is a real testament to their hard work, commitment and attention to detail not to mention the extremely high standards that we set for ourselves throughout the business.”