A new digital 360-degree interactive aerial tour of the iconic Old Course has been unveiled.

It allows golfers around the world to navigate every hole at the Home of Golf and explore its historic layout with unprecedented clarity and detail, and see landmark features such as Hell Bunker, the Road Hole and the Swilcan Bridge.

It was launched this week by St Andrews Links Trust - which is is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses in the town - and was developed in collaboration with golf technology specialists SKYFOX Golf, and is now live on the trust’s website. Each panoramic image was shot at 14000 x 7000 pixels using a 4K camera

Laurie Watson, director of engagement, said: "The launch of this 360° tour marks another step in our broader efforts to embrace modern digital tools that enhance accessibility and engagement with our incredible venue. Whether you're preparing for an upcoming round, revisiting a favourite hole, or simply admiring the Home of Golf from afar, this digital experience brings the Old Course to life in a completely new way."

SKYFOX tour birdseye view of the Old Course (Pic: Submitted)

Ryan Burkhart, chief executive and founder of SKYFOX Golf added: “We’re incredibly proud to have worked with St Andrews Links to bring this virtual tour to life for golfers to enjoy across the globe.

“Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible with golf course visualisation. Capturing the Old Course and its surrounding area like this allows players and fans to experience this historic course in a new and exciting way.”

The aerial tour forms part of an ongoing digital evolution at St Andrews Links and follows the successful introduction of the ‘Singles Daily Draw’ in 2024 - a new digital queuing system for single golfers looking to play the Old Course. In its first year, the process saw more than 3600 single golfers secure a tee time. More recent digital developments include the launch of the “Home of Golf” app and a new online booking system which was introduced earlier this year.

The new 360-degree interactive tour can be viewed online for free at https://standrews.com/page/old_course_virtual_tour