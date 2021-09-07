New adventure golf centre themed on St Andrews’ world famous Old Course

The £600,000 initiative at Clayton Caravan Park will be open to residents and the public next Spring.

The five-star resort, near St Andrews, has got the go ahead from Fife Council to build the 18-hole golf facility.

It will incorporate a number of features relating to the Old Course such as the infamous 17th road hole bunker, the Swilken bridge and a sloping 18th hole - the Valley of Sin.

How the adventure golf facility will look

It will also feature a number of landmarks from the town including St Andrews Castle, the Cathedral, university and the Martyr Monument.

Rather than being decorative additions, these structures are integral to the course layout, the design of each hole and overall theme.

Andrew Kennedy, managing director, of Clayton Caravan Park Limited, said: “We are delighted to have secured permission for this adventure golf facility.

“Construction will begin immediately with completion expected in March 2022.

“We believe this will be a unique attraction in North East Fife and will further enhance the leisure offering at Clayton.”

In recent years the caravan park - situated between Cupar and St Andrews - has grown to become one of the largest holiday parks in the country.

Significant investment saw the construction of a leisure centre that includes a swimming pool, gym and café.

