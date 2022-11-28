New affordable homes are handed over in Cardenden
A Fife MSP has visited the site of 59 newly completed affordable homes in Cardenden.
Annabelle Ewing, MSP for Cowdenbeath, saw them handed over to Kingdom Housing Association by Ogilvie Construction.
The houses have been built in Balgonie Grove on the former mining site behind Jamphlars Court. They offer a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, and have been designed with current and future needs of residents in mind, and include wheelchair accessible bungalows.
Ms Ewing said: “The homes have been built to a very high specification with good design, energy efficiency and safe spaces the key priorities.”
Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “It’s great to see such a diverse range of affordable housing breathe new life into the area. “He added: “At a time when energy costs are rising, having a modern home that is warm, well-insulated, and affordable to heat can make all the difference.”