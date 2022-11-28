Annabelle Ewing, MSP for Cowdenbeath, saw them handed over to Kingdom Housing Association by Ogilvie Construction.

The houses have been built in Balgonie Grove on the former mining site behind Jamphlars Court. They offer a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, and have been designed with current and future needs of residents in mind, and include wheelchair accessible bungalows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ewing said: “The homes have been built to a very high specification with good design, energy efficiency and safe spaces the key priorities.”

Grier Edmead, Operations Director, Ogilvie Construction, Annabelle Ewing MSP, Scott Kirkpatrick, Development Director, Kingdom Housing Association