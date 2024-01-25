New African grocery store launches in Fife to cater for growing demand
and live on Freeview channel 276
Temitope (Temi) Ajayi-Salami has launched AYT Foods Ltd in Bridge Street, Dunfermline. Originally from Nigeria, Temi moved over to settle in the Fife city when her husband was doing his Masters degree in Edinburgh.
She opened her store at the start of December to cater for the growing demand for African/Caribbean food products and cultural experiences in the area where there is limited competition - many people travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow for these types of products.
Temi explained, “Our mission is to offer a one stop shop for unique and diverse ranges of high-quality African products, while promoting cultural exchange and celebrating the rich traditions of Africa. We will also be selling online too.”
Temi was backed by Business Gateway Fife which offered ongoing advice.
Karen Cassells, business adviser, was able to secure her a Start Up grant to support the purchase of an EPOS till for the store. Temi has also got a grant from Fife Council’s Town Centre Business Improvement team to make some internal property improvements and buy signage. She also secured a Fife Investment Fund repayable grant to obtain fridges, freezers and equipment for the store.
Karen said: “Temi has shown determination and has the experience to make this business a success.”