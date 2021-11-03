He brings over 20 years of technical knowledge, and joins the family-run firm from a technical director role at Springfield Properties PLC, which acquired Walker Group in 2019.

This follows the recent onboarding of Derek Bertram as its new construction manager, and together, the appointments strengthen the mnagement team.

Paul McKay, managing director, said: “We are pleased to welcome Gordon to the Muir Homes team.

Gordon Cunningham

“Gordon brings a wealth of experience and technical knowledge in residential site procurement, which makes him a real asset to our rapidly expanding team.

“This combined with his work on the strategic planning side means that we are confident he will play an integral role in helping to realise our ambitions to grow the business across Scotland. ”

Mr Cunningham said: “I am looking forward to building on the well-established foundations of the Muir Homes business and supporting the delivery of many more high-quality housing developments throughout Scotland.”

