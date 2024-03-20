Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish firm, The Single Cask has appointed Jan Damen as general manager with Helen Stewart taking the role of brand marketing manager. The duo bring a combined background of 40 years in the single cask spirits industry along with a wealth of whisky knowledge acquired through working together at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

The company’s Glenrothes warehouse is home to over 3000 casks. The Single Cask recently announced it was recruiting for its first-ever specialist panel of ‘taste masters’ to help in the nosing, tasting, bottling and creation of their luxury single cask whiskies. Receiving an overwhelmingly positive response, the lucky candidates are now down to the final stages of the interview process.

Mr Damen said: “Feeling the contagious passion and enthusiasm the small team here at The Single Cask have and, of course sampling some of their incredible whiskies, I knew instantly that I wanted to be involved in taking the company to the next level. It was an easy decision to take up the role of general manager at The Single Cask.

