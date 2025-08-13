A housing group’s approach to supporting tenants is having a positive approach.

Kingdom Housing Association is working with Change Mental Health to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

Mental health resilience support worker, Isla Aitchison, has teamed up with Kingdom’s tenancy support service since November to provide flexible, trauma-informed support to prevent crises, reduce eviction risk and boost tenancy sustainment.

Working with GPs, social services, legal partners and third-sector agencies, the adaptability of the approach is shaped by ongoing feedback and the unique set-up that gives tenants a safe space to speak openly about their experiences of housing.

With tenants facing common issues like depression, anxiety, chronic health conditions, neurodivergence, hoarding and compulsive behaviours and, in some cases, violence, the first-of-its-kind partnership has created the blueprint for holistic support within the housing sector.

Between April and July, 27 people were supported, and over 88 hours of direct engagement logged. Support has been tailored to weekly, fortnightly or monthly sessions depending on need, with a blend of in-person, phone or digital contact.

For tenants facing eviction or challenges from complex health and safety requirements during this time, the partnership has removed barriers, offered meaningful human support and empowered the tenants to build secure futures by keeping them in their homes.

Isla said: “I’m proud to be part of this innovative and pioneering collaboration. We have intentionally focused on laying strong foundations to ensure we are creating inclusive, nurturing and empowering environments - helping to build meaningful, integrated support for individuals and the communities we serve.

“Importantly, this is helping people thrive, with an approach of being proactive, rights-based and grounded in a belief in people’s potential.”

Richard Barnett, Kingdom’s customer resolution manager said: “This isn’t just about filling gaps. It’s about offering support that recognises people’s realities.

“The approach has received national attention, and this is a testament to Kingdom and Change Mental Health’s shared commitment to person-centred tenancy sustainment support.”