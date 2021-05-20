New art studio in Kinghorn marks opening with offer of free prints

The old Hermitage building houses Art by the Loch.

Local artist Sarah Wakeford is offering the specially made limited edition Inchkeith Island inspired prints to the first 20 visitors – one per household - at the door of the pop-up venue on the official opening of Art By The Loch.

Visitors should arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Art By The Loch is run collectively by local artists each contributing to the overheads and the running of the space. It is housed in the Hermitage building at Kinghorn Loch.

Visitors can see artists at work and take part in some drop-in art activities provided on a donation only basis.

The pop-up will be showcasing the talents of local artists and creatives until the end of September. The drop in activities will change regularly letting visitors try something new each time they visit.

Sarah said: “I wanted to do something special to celebrate the opening. I am delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to other local artists and hope everyone will enjoy this new addition to the loch side.”

“Kinghorn Loch is an amazing place to visit with its beautiful woodland walks, watersports,

diverse wildlife, ecology centre and now art activities.

To find out when and what they are offering each day find them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/artbytheloch