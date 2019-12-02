New baker’s shop opens in Kirkcaldy as town centre outlet closes

Stephens Bakery is opening a new shop in Kirkcaldy next week and closing its existing town centre outlet.

The family-run company is shutting its shop in the Kirkcaldy Centre (formerly known as The Postings) on Wednesday, December 11 as its lease comes to an end and the staff from there will be transferred to the new premises in Hayfield Road.

The new Hayfield Road shop opens on Thursday (December 12) and the move will create over 10 jobs.

It comes just a few months after the company opened up a new shop in Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy in the premises previously occupied by Mac’s Wax Tyre Station.

Talia Sarafilovic, sales development manager at Stephens, said: “The opening date will be Thursday, December 12. At the same time, we will be closing our shop in the Kirkcaldy Centre (on Wednesday 11th) as our lease comes to an end.

“All staff from the Kirkcaldy Centre shop have been transferred to the new Hayfield shop, which they are very much looking forward to, as well as some new additions to the Stephens team.”

She continued: “Between the bakery and the shop, the opening will create over 10 jobs.

“The shop will have a car park with 14 spaces. It will offer hot breakfast rolls, Stephen’s roasted coffee, hot and cold savouries, soup, stovies, made to order filled rolls our full range of cakes. The shop will be open seven days a week.”

The new shop will be open from 6.30am – 5pm Monday to Saturday and 8am – 4pm on a Sunday.