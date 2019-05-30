New bakery opens in Dysart – for dogs!

It’s a dog’s life as the saying goes – and a Dysart business is getting in on the trend.

As the number of families with dogs continues to rise, Sarah Meikle and Mike Diamond, the partnership behind the Dysart Coffee Cabin, have opened up the Dysart Barkery within their shop.

Customers of Waggy Washers get together for a picnic

And it means that the dog-friendly coffee shop now offers a range of healthy treats – and even special doggy birthday cakes – for its four-legged friends.

Mike explained: “We have always been a dog friendly shop and we get a lot of dogs coming in with people who are walking the Fife Coastal Path which is very near to us.

“Opening a doggy bakery as part of the business is an idea we have had floating around for a while and we thought we would try it out to see what response we would get.

“We started it about four weeks ago and we have had a great response with around 40-50 dogs catered for in that time.

“There are a growing number of dog-friendly premises around the country and we thought it would be good to introduce a range of dog snacks so that they can enjoy a treat along with their owners.”

All of the doggy treats were made by Sarah herself, using special flour which is suitable for dogs and adding vegetable oil and natural flavourings such as peanut butter, honey and blueberries.

And they have been going down well with the canine connoisseurs.

“We often get people walking the Coastal Path coming in for some lunch and they will see that we have the dog biscuits and buy a few for their pet and maybe buy a couple to take away with them,” added Mike.

And they have had another boost with a local dog grooming business, Waggy Washers in Glenrothes, deciding to stock their treats.

Sarah Murray, owner of Waggy Washers, brought along some of her customers to try out the goods.

She explained: “We have been going in Glenrothes for almost two years now, and we were just opening up our doggy play zone at the same time as this was starting up.

“It tied in nicely with our idea for the play sessions and doggy birthday parties, which come complete with treats and cakes.

“We had one of our play sessions recently and one of our regulars, Bob the Labradoodle, decided he would do a bit of bunker surfing and scoffed a lot of the treats, so he’s obviously a big fan.

“We have also been getting positive feedback about the products from our customers.”

And the special delegation of canine customers who visited the Dysart Barkery on Tuesday, who were all on their best behaviour, certainly seemed to enjoy the selection of treats on offer.