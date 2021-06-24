New bar and grill opens at Fife golf course

The new Tom Morris Bar & Grill.

The latest addition to the Home of Golf, which is located in the St Andrews Links Trust Clubhouse, has undergone an incredible transformation as a tribute to Old Tom.

Now golfers and diners alike can sample the surrounds and a new menu, filled with fresh, simple produce; all overlooking the famous Links Old Tom helped to shape.

Within the Bar & Grill there are two memorabilia walls paying tribute to the man’s formative years and legacy.

Old Tom Morris (1821-1908) is a golfing icon, and was responsible for the evolution of the game as well as the design of more than 80 courses, including the Old, New and Jubilee Courses as well as The Himalayas at the Links.

Head of St Andrews Food & Drink Company Jamie Anderson said: “We’ve gone for materials that are golf club-inspired, so the floor resembles hickory and there’s engraved metal.

“Some of the palettes are inspired by Tom’s championship belts and there’s a Tom Morris tartan that appears on the hallway carpet. Those colours are echoed in the soft furnishings.”

The restaurant not only caters for golfers, who may be playing one of the Trust’s seven courses, but also family and friends looking to enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Jamie and executive chef, Andrew Brodie, formerly of Crieff Hydro, have looked to utilise the finest local produce with burgers come from Balgove, ice cream from Janetta’s Gelaterio, Anster cheese, George Campbell smoked salmon, bread by Perth’s Wild Hearth and East Neuk shellfish.

Dishes include The Buffalo Farm mozzarella with roast baby beets, heather honey and roast hazelnuts, as well as fish and chips, where the batter is made with Tom Morris Scotch Ale.

The Bar & Grill also boasts an incredible drinks menu. These include 80 whiskies, each chosen with a nod to one of Tom’s courses, and 18 drams, each representing a hole on a course.

Jamie added: “We want golfers and diners to be able to sample the best of Scotland at the world’s most famous golf course.”