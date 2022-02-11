New board appointed after investor takes major stake in Eden Mill gin company

Stella Morse, new chair at Eden Mill, St Andrews

Eden Mill in St Andrews will now be driven ahead by the team following the deal with Inverleith LLP announced last month.

The company, one of Scotland’s leading premium craft gin and scotch whisky brands, is embarking on the development of its carbon neutral single malt whisky distillery in the town.

The new board will be headed up by Stella Morse, who previously held senior financial and strategy roles at Scottish & Newcastle.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining the board as chair.

“The foundations of a premium global gin and scotch whisky brand have been laid over the last few years.

“The unique distillery site secured by Eden Mill with a sustainability agenda at its heart, working collaboratively with the renowned University of St Andrews, will become an icon of gin and Scotch whisky distilling in the future.”

Also joining the board is Inverleith’s managing partner, Paul Skipworth, who is a former regional director of Moet Hennessy Asia, and Michael Atkinson, who brings global spirits industry experience from the Bacardi Martini Corporation and Moet Hennessy.

Rennie Donaldson joins as chief operating officer.

Paul Miller, founder and managing director of Eden Mill, who also sits on the board, welcomed the appointments.

He said: “I am delighted that the company will benefit from a Board with such extensive industry experience, which will be incredibly valuable as we continue on our growth journey and realise our ambition.”

