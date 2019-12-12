New ‘bubbly’ business launches in Cupar

A Cupar take-away owner has thanked the community for its support, after a bright start for the new business.

The Bubble Bar, based at 128 Bonnygate, opened its doors to the public at the end of last month, offering customers freshly made gourmet cheese toasties, waffles and bubble teas.

The shop is the first that owner Frazer Baldwin has run, following spells working in a factory and in the Navy.

Frazer admitted that he had been “nervous” ahead of the opening, but said that business had been building since the shop opened at the end on November, with local residents helping spread the word.

“I’m definitely relieved,” he said.

“It was so nerve-wracking and I was so nervous. I think it’s positive that we’re getting repeat business already.

“It’s so cool to see all the reviews are so positive.

“In a place like Cupar, I think a lot of it is word of mouth. You get people making recommendations.

“People have been saying there’s nothing really like this in Cupar. We didn’t want to take away business from anywhere else. We wanted to complement what is already here.

“I want to thank everyone in the local community.

“Everyone has been so supportive. The neighbours have been great. You can get nervous when you move into an established area, but everyone has been amazing.”

For more information about the Bubble Bar, or to pre-book food and drinks, visit www.facebook.com/TheBubbleBarCupar.