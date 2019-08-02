New buffet restaurant to open on Kirkcaldy prom

An exciting new development will breathe life into a Kirkcaldy town centre site which has been empty for over a decade.

Pommy’s World Buffet is set to open toward the end of September in the old Intersport building on the esplanade.

Nestled at the bottom of Tolbooth Street, the property is currently being renovated by entreprenuer Imran Haqqan.

He said: “It’s a really exciting project. It’s going to be all kinds of food, Indian, Italian, Chinese, and even some British food. We’ll also have a bar and 150 seats.

“We’re doing the building up outside and inside, it will all be brand new and fitted out, and it’ll be very smart.

“It’s a very good building, and it’s been lying empty for years. I’ve been looking for a long time and the location is beautiful.

“I’m trying to make things better for Kirkcaldy because it’s a very good location, and with the redevelopment of the prom and turning two lanes into one.

“With the landscaping it’ll cheer things up a wee bit, and in future we might have people sit outside with food and drink and it’ll look amazing. So that’s why I thought ‘go for it’.