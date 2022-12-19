Whiteburn Projects is working with Ground Developments Ltd to build 12 new homes at The Grange in the town - with views out to Pettycur Bay and across the Firth of Forth.

The company is also behind the new housing estate being built on the site of the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy.

Eve McCurrich, managing director, said: “We are really pleased to be working with GDL to deliver The Grange. We have a longstanding working relationship with GDL and delivering this site plays to the strengths of both our companies.

The houses will launch in 2023

GDL has secured planning consent and completed the infrastructure, and Whiteburn will build the homes.

Kevin Mackenzie, GDL’s managing director, added: “It will be great to see The Grange launched for sale in 2023.

“Whiteburn is an award-winning housebuilder with similar values to our own, working together gives us peace of mind that our style of homes will be built to excellent quality. We value the expertise of the Whiteburn team in delivering The Grange for us.”