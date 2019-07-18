New business to improve well-being opens in Kirkcaldy

A new business offering Reiki to help people improve their overall well-being has opened in Kirkcaldy’s Merchants’ Quarter.

Balance Fife officially launched on July 6 and is owned by Wendy Brown.

Balance Fife, is based in the Merchants' Quarter, Kirkcaldy. Pic: George McLuskie.

While Reiki for mind, body and spirit will be the primary treatment available, from next month she intends to offer courses for people to learn Reiki themselves, along with a class for children aged six to 10 to learn about it in a fun and interesting way.

She will also offer natural lift facial massages – a blend of Indian and Japanese facial massage with acupressure.

Wendy, who lives in the town, explained where the idea to open Balance Fife came from.

“I tried doing Reiki treatments from my spare room at home but this didn’t go down well with my dog and I decided to look for a room to use,” she joked.

“I then decided it would be better to have my own premises so that I could have more flexibility around what I could offer to people , such as the kids’ classes.

“I chose the Merchants’ Quarter because I have known a lot of the business owners in the area for a lot of years.

“I know there is a good sense of community amongst the small independent business owners there and it’s good to be part of a shopping district that is continually developing and improving to benefit the people of Kirkcaldy and Fife.”

Wendy has had a had a varied work experience in many different sectors over the years, including employment development to help support unemployed people into training or jobs, and also on projects to support those with previous substance misuse and ex-offenders, as well as training as a teacher.

She has now been a teacher of additional support for 13 years – her experience lies in working with young people from ages 11 to 16 who have social, emotional, behavioural needs and those who have ADHD and ASD.

She continued: “I haven’t owned a business before but have had stalls at craft fayres. I did my Reiki training 11 years ago and, following an appointment with Joan Blanche at The Holistic Centre on St Clair Street last year, I then completed my Reiki Masters. I will soon complete my Reiki Teachers.”

Wendy added: “Reiki is such a simple yet effective practice that can have so many benefits. “If I can help someone to feel relaxed, energised and give them a sense of positive well-being through a Reiki treatment, then I will feel I have achieved something good.”

The shop is currently open seven days from 10am until 4pm Monday to Saturday and noon to 3pm on a Sunday. Evening appointments are available by arrangement – book via phone, the Facebook page ‘Balance Fife’ or through www.balancefife.com. When she returns to teaching in August, she’ll open on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesday-Friday evenings by appointment.