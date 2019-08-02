New business will bring jobs and a ‘positive influence’ to Kirkcaldy High Street

30 jobs will be created when a new business opens in the west end of Kirkcaldy High Street next month.

Purple Kitchens Bathrooms and Bedrooms is moving into the unit previously occupied by Poundstretchers in September.

Ian Graham, general manager, said the business hopes to play a role in the regeneration of the town centre.

Ian said: “Thanks to the efforts of Hazel Cross at the town centre development unit, we are hoping to become a small part in the regeneration of the, once famous, Kirkcaldy High Street.

“In fact, it is due to the sad demise of the high street that we decided to locate in the old Poundstretchers building despite the costs involved in correcting the dilapidation of the building itself and the significant ongoing costs of running a building of this size in an expensive area for rates.”

He said they had hoped to open in August but this has now been delayed.

“Our initial plan was to be open by the end of August, however, the building has presented us with significant challenges which will take longer to overcome than previously thought. Currently, we are hoping to be open at some point in September,” Ian said.

“We will be offering the supply and installation of kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms – we will be working on the smallest possible margins to give the people of Fife the best possible value and encourage traffic to the High Street.”

He said the move will give the town a jobs boost as well as the possibility of supporting charities: “We hope to employ 30 people, or so, once established and, as we have extra space available in the building, we will be exploring ways to help the economy in the local area either by providing free conference and meeting facilities or low cost office space for start-up businesses.

“Also, we are currently examining the possibility of hosting charity events with the hope of raising cash, food or clothing for families in need.”

He added: “As we are Kirkcaldy folk with memories of a once great High Street fresh in our minds, we are hoping that any positive influence we can bring to bear, will help the regeneration of the area and allow it to transform into whatever form it needs to flourish.”